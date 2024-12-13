All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Pacers on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Mar 18, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers landed a much-needed game-less stretch. After taking down the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Sixers had four days off. Now, they are set to take on the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.

Lately, the Sixers have been trending in the right direction. They are getting healthier in the process. After being seated in the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers recently leapfrogged two teams.

By winning five of their last ten games, including a two-game win streak last week, the Sixers have a chance to make it three in a row for the first time this year on Friday. They are staring at a battle with the 10-15 Pacers, who have lost six of their last ten games.

The presence of Joel Embiid should make a major difference for Philadelphia. While Embiid has been dealing with knee swelling lately, his last two performances have proven that he’s still the same player.

When he played against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 20, Embiid produced 35 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in the six-point loss. He would miss the following seven games but picked up right where he left off against Chicago. Embiid produced 31 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in the eight-point win on Sunday.

Barring any unexpected changes, Embiid is set to play again on Friday. The Sixers are looking to move one step closer to the Detroit Pistons, who dropped to 10-16 after a loss against the Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid facing the Pacers.
Nov 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives for a shot against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, IND +205

Total O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pacers +6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250

Total O/U: OVER 227.5

