Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Nov 29, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center.
So far, the Philadelphia 76ers have split the results of their schedule this week. Monday’s game at home against the Phoenix Suns was an opportunity to take advantage of a struggling franchise’s big losing streak.

Instead, the Sixers faced a team that experimented with a new starting lineup. Using their breath of fresh air on the 76ers, Philly didn’t stand much of a chance. The Suns took care of business and sent their Sixers into their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards with a loss.

For Wednesday’s action against the Wizards, the Sixers got their ultimate result by winning the game. It definitely wasn’t pretty, though.

The Sixers were undermanned, missing two All-Stars in Paul George and Joel Embiid, but the Wizards had a crowded injury report themselves. With neither team at full strength, it was anybody’s game.

For the first portion of the game, the Sixers looked to be in control. In the second half, the Sixers found themselves in a similar position as one of their games out in Sacramento. The 76ers nearly lost control, but they stuck it out and put the Wizards away with a 109-103 win.

At this stage in the season, the Sixers are 15-20, winning six of their last 10 games. They place 11th in the Eastern Conference, with only the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards trailing them. The Sixers are one game behind the Chicago Bulls.

Friday’s opponent had high hopes heading into the year, but health concerns have left them losing a lot more than expected. The Pelicans hold a 7-31 record, which places them last in the Western Conference, behind the Utah Jazz. On a two-game losing streak and having just two wins over the previous 10 games, the Pelicans aren’t in great shape heading into South Philly.

Tyrese Maxey vs Pelican
Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 7 PM ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -172, NOP +144

Total O/U: 220.5

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -172

Total O/U: UNDER 220.5

