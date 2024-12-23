Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs

All 76ers

The 76ers are set to face the Spurs on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Jan 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
A season’s sweep was in store for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Charlotte Hornets last Friday. After taking down the Hornets one week ago while shorthanded, the Sixers hosted the Hornets in what surprisingly became Joel Embiid’s return to action after suffering a sinus fracture.

The All-Star big man put together an All-Star-worthy performance after getting a week off. The Sixers took down the Hornets for the fourth and final time this year before hitting the road right away to to complete a back-to-back set.

On Saturday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This season, the Cavs have been the top team in the Eastern Conference and they’ve continued going strong through December. Unfortunately for the Sixers, Joel Embiid was not present for the matchup as he took a rest night.

The Sixers didn’t stand a chance. While shorthanded, Cleveland took care of business and knocked the Sixers off with a 126-99 victory. With that loss, the Sixers dropped to 9-17 on the season.

Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs will be an opportunity for the Sixers to bounce back. They anticipate having Joel Embiid on the floor to counter the superstar big man, Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have gone 15-13 in a tough Western Conference this season. They have won just four of their past ten games. However, they are currently on a two-game win streak as they head into South Philly on Monday night.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Spur
Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) makes a shot to tie the score at the end of regulation against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -215, SAS +180

Total O/U: 218

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -215

Total O/U: OVER 218

Published
