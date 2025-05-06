Bill Simmons Suggests Outrageous Joel Embiid Trade to LA Lakers
After entering the season with big expectations, the 2025 campaign was one to forget for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Before the offseason has officially gotten underway, one analyst tossed the idea of the team moving on from the former MVP.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons discussed the LA Lakers packaging Austin Reaves and their expiring contracts for a high-level player. When he and Ryen Russillo fell on Embiid, he then proposed an outrageous framework involving the Sixers star.
Simmons ended up taking Reaves out of the equation, going with the Lakers giving the Sixers expiring contracts and some first-round capital to take on Embiid.
"If they we're like we'll give you all of our expiring's and a first," Simmons said. "And we'll get you out of the Joel Embiid business. Here's your get out of jail free card."
Even with his value arguably being at the lowest it has ever been, the Sixers would never entertain an offer like this. Embiid is just two years removed from being named league MVP. While the injury concerns are fully apparent, when he's healthy, he is still one of the game's top talents. Because of this, the Sixers could get a far better return if they ever decided to entertain the idea of trading Embiid.
Injuries plagued Embiid from the start of the season, primarily dealing with knee ailments related to the setback he had in 2024. The All-Star big man played in just 19 games before the team ultimately decided to shut him down.
Not long after the Sixers ruled out Embiid for the year, he underwent surgery to repair his injured knee. He is set to be re-evaluated in the coming weeks in hopes of being ready to go at the start of the 2026 season.