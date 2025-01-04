Brooklyn Nets Downgrade Starting Duo vs Philadelphia 76ers
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets, coming off of their tough,105-139, loss to the Golden State Warriors earlier on in the week.
The loss came as a result of a lackluster performance by the Sixers. The Sixers only managed to convert on 29 percent of their three-point shots, which was lacking in comparison to the 56 percent from the Warriors which comes off of their 22 makes from beyond the arc.
Nick Nurse's team will look to redeem themselves on Saturday night as they visit the Barclay's Center for the first time this season, following their win over the Nets when the two sides met in mid-November.
It appears that they may go into facing a weakened Nets side, as both Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson have been downgraded ahead of Saturday night.
Thomas has been listed as questionable due to a strain in his left hamstring, which kept him out for close to a month following his injury against the Golden State Warriors in late November. Through the 19 games he's played this season, Thomas is averaging 24 points on 45 percent from the field, along with three assists.
When the two sides met in November, Thomas was held to 18 points on 40 percent from the field, but made Philadelphia pay using his passing ability, dishing out seven assists.
Johnson on the other hand has been listed as doubtful due to right ankle sprain, which popped up after the Nets' victory over the Milwaukee Bucks as reported to the The New York Post's Brian Lewis.
Johnson has been on a tear this season, on the path to averaging a career-high in points with 19 per game on an efficient 49 percent shooting, which could be seen in his 37-point outing against the Sixers earlier in the season.
The Sixers and Nets are set to tip-off from the Barclays Center on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. EST.