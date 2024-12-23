Brooklyn Nets Forward Listed as Good Fit for Philadelphia 76ers
When the Philadelphia 76ers finished rounding out their roster in the offseason, power forward was still viewed as a position of emphasis for the roster. Even with Guerschon Yabusele playing above expectations, it is still an area that can be bolstered.
Now that trade season is officially underway in the NBA, the people at The Athletic compiled a big board of all the top players who could be on the move. Among those listed was Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith. The Nets have already started moving some of the veteran talent, meaning the versatile wing could be dealt as well between now and February. When listing the best fits for Finney-Smith, the Sixers were among the teams mentioned.
Any team in need of an influx of shooting and defense — and many of them could use such a skill set contained in just one player's toolbox — would be interested.
Finney-Smith had a bit of a down year last year with the Nets, but has bounced back this season. Through his first 16 games, he is averaging 10.8 PPG and 4.3 RPG while connecting on 45.2% of his threes.
For the Sixers, DFS is the exact archetype of player the team needs at the power forward position. He is someone who could easily slot in alongside Philly's big three on both ends of the floor. Finney-Smith raises the Sixers' floor defensively, while also providing another reliable kick-out option from beyond the arc.
With a salary of $14.9 million, the Sixers would have to combine multiple contracts if want to acquire Finney-Smith. They'd also have to worry about him being a rental, as he could hit the market this offseason depending on what he does with a player option.
Seeing that he is a near-perfect fit for the Sixers, Finney-Smith is certainly a player who should be on Daryl Morey's radar leading up to the February deadline.