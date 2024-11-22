Brooklyn Nets Have Positive Injury Update vs 76ers
When the Brooklyn Nets released their injury report on Thursday night for the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the star guard Cam Thomas was listed with lower back tightness.
On Thursday morning, Thomas spoke to reporters and noted that it was “too soon to tell” if he would be able to get the nod to play on Friday night.
Brooklyn considered Thomas to be probable for the action against the Sixers, which was a strong indication he was likely on pace to play. On Friday morning, the Nets didn’t waste any time making it clear Thomas was on the right track.
According to Marc Spears, the Nets have upgraded Thomas for Friday’s action at the Wells Fargo Center.
So far this season, Thomas has missed just one game. It happened recently when the Nets took on the Charlotte Hornets at home. In his absence, the Nets took care of business and collected a one-point victory. Now, they will search for a second-straight win against the struggling Sixers.
Currently, the Sixers are on a five-game losing streak. Their latest loss came against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Despite having their big three of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George available for the first time, the trio’s action together was short-lived.
Paul George went down with an injury during the third quarter. He is ruled out against the Nets on Friday night. While Maxey and Embiid finished the game healthy, the Sixers have downgraded Embiid on the injury report for the action against the Nets as well. He is questionable to play.
Everything is trending in the right direction for Brooklyn. With Thomas available, he can continue building on his impressive run this season. Through the first 14 games of action, the Nets standout has averaged 25 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 39 percent shooting from deep.