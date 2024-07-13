Caleb Martin Addresses Leaving Miami Heat for Sixers in Free Agency
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers lured in a key member of an Eastern Conference rival.
After contract discussions between Caleb Martin and the Miami Heat broke down, the veteran hit the free agency market, where he received an offer from the Sixers.
On Tuesday, Martin was officially introduced as one of the 76ers’ newest members.
“It’s a great place,” Martin said, discussing his move to Philly. “I plan on doing something special. The last couple of years, I’ve been a part of winning. That’s been a main factor for me, especially the last couple of years, and I just think it’s one of the best places to do it.”
In the days leading up to Martin’s decision, reports have hinted that Martin had a notable offer on the table to return to the Heat. It appears that the veteran has taken less to join a team like the Sixers, who plan to contend for a championship as early as next season.
“Just certain things didn’t work [with the Heat],” Martin explained. “There are a lot of things behind the scenes that went on, but ultimately, there was a lot in making that decision, and there’s a lot that contributed to how everything went, but the past is past.”
According to ESPN, Martin had a $65 million offer from the Heat available to him. His total in Philadelphia is only expected to exceed a little over $30 million for the next four seasons.
“You’re always gonna wish you make as much money as you can,” Martin added. “That’s part of the game — that’s part of life, and you live and learn, and you take risks, and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m a true believer in everything happens for a reason, and I feel like I’m here for a reason. One of those reasons, I feel like, is a pathway to try and get to a championship.”
After two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Martin joined the Miami Heat. During his three years with the Heat, the veteran appeared in 45 playoff games. In 2023, Martin gained championship experience as the Heat made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals.
This summer, the 76ers’ front office prioritized landing players with playoff experience. Martin certainly fits the description as a valuable role player who has found success as a supporting cast member in the past.
He looks forward to being one of the Sixers’ newest members as they revamp the roster ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
“They’re putting a great team together,” he finished. “They’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of talent, so I think it should elevate my game in a personal way, and as a team, I feel like we can do something special.”