All 76ers

Cam Payne Addresses Future With Sixers After Loss vs. Knicks

Where's Cam Payne's head at ahead of the 2024 offseason?

Justin Grasso

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts
Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Following a season-ending loss against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, Philadelphia 76ers guard Cam Payne was in good spirits.

As the 29-year-old wrapped up the season with his sixth team, he looks forward to an opportunity to hit the free agency market to find out his next destination.

If the Sixers come calling with an opportunity to run it back for the 2024-2025 run, Payne made it very clear that he would be on board.

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts
Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“Absolutely,” said the energetic sharpshooter, when asked if he wanted to return. “I love Philly. I think Philly loves me. I like the vibes so far. Everybody rocking with me here. I guess I kinda set a good tone here. Made a good impression.”

Payne was a midseason acquisition for the Sixers. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers swapped veteran guards with the Milwaukee Bucks, sending Patrick Beverley to their rival, while acquiring Payne, who spent 47 games with the Bucks, averaging 15 minutes on the court.

In 31 games with the Sixers, Payne saw the court for an average of 19 minutes. He shot 38 percent from beyond the arc, averaging nine points per game. While Payne’s minutes fluctuated with a healthier rotation, the veteran was a go-to guy for Nick Nurse’s reserve group in the first round series against the New York Knicks.

Seeing in action in all five games, Payne averaged 12 minutes off the bench. He produced six points per game, and shot 44 percent from deep. The veteran was a major spark for a Sixers team that engaged in a tough series against their Atlantic Division rival.

The Sixers are expected revamp their roster for next year, and could surely use Payne’s services. At the end of the day, it will all come down to whether the Sixers want him back.

“Hopefully, I’ll be back,” he finished.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA