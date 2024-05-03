Cam Payne Addresses Future With Sixers After Loss vs. Knicks
Following a season-ending loss against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, Philadelphia 76ers guard Cam Payne was in good spirits.
As the 29-year-old wrapped up the season with his sixth team, he looks forward to an opportunity to hit the free agency market to find out his next destination.
If the Sixers come calling with an opportunity to run it back for the 2024-2025 run, Payne made it very clear that he would be on board.
“Absolutely,” said the energetic sharpshooter, when asked if he wanted to return. “I love Philly. I think Philly loves me. I like the vibes so far. Everybody rocking with me here. I guess I kinda set a good tone here. Made a good impression.”
Payne was a midseason acquisition for the Sixers. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers swapped veteran guards with the Milwaukee Bucks, sending Patrick Beverley to their rival, while acquiring Payne, who spent 47 games with the Bucks, averaging 15 minutes on the court.
In 31 games with the Sixers, Payne saw the court for an average of 19 minutes. He shot 38 percent from beyond the arc, averaging nine points per game. While Payne’s minutes fluctuated with a healthier rotation, the veteran was a go-to guy for Nick Nurse’s reserve group in the first round series against the New York Knicks.
Seeing in action in all five games, Payne averaged 12 minutes off the bench. He produced six points per game, and shot 44 percent from deep. The veteran was a major spark for a Sixers team that engaged in a tough series against their Atlantic Division rival.
The Sixers are expected revamp their roster for next year, and could surely use Payne’s services. At the end of the day, it will all come down to whether the Sixers want him back.
“Hopefully, I’ll be back,” he finished.