Carmelo Anthony Highlights Former 76er As Potential Defensive Standout
PJ Tucker hasn't had the smoothest ride following his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers in October 2023, when he was included in the deal that sent James Harden to the LA Clippers. After making 28 appearances for Ty Lue, Tucker started to struggle to get minutes.
That struggle carried over to the ongoing season, where he was bounced around the league through a slurry of trades, landing in both Utah and Toronto, before being waived and getting signed to a contract with the New York Knicks.
This would be where Tucker finally found some minutes after the long drought, appearing in three matches before the start of the playoffs, in which the Knicks are seeded in the third spot in the Eastern Conference. This has them slotted against the Detroit Pistons in the opening round of the playoffs, a team that has quite the physically imposing roster.
Given that their frontcourt hosts figures such as Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, the Knicks are set to have to come up with some solutions if they wish to advance against Detroit. Former Knick Carmelo Anthony suggests that Tom Thibodeau put Tucker out on the court for the physical matchups.
"If Thibs utilizes PJ [Tucker], you could throw PJ in there to go battle Duren and Stewart," said Anthony. "He's ready, P is ready, that's his kind of game. He loves that physical type of [expletive], he loves when the game goes and he can [expletive] somebody up."
Playing under the basket isn't anything out of the ordinary for Tucker, as he became known for it during his time under Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. In matches where Joel Embiid would rest, Rivers would opt to use Tucker in a small-ball lineup.
Anthony also highlighted the fact that Tucker is a seasoned veteran in the playoffs, given that he's been a part of a championship-winning team, as well as having eight years of postseason experience under his belt.
"He also knows the playoffs, he knows how to navigate it, at least give him a shot," stated Anthony.