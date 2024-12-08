Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball on Injury Report vs 76ers
For the first time in a long time, the Philadelphia 76ers could face the veteran guard Lonzo Ball. This season, the Chicago Bulls saw their veteran standout return to the court after taking multiple seasons off to recover
While Ball is back in action for the Bulls, he’s been dealing with unrelated setbacks, taking him off the court for a long stretch of games this season.
On December 5, Ball was not a participant in the Bulls’ matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. It was his first absence in three games since returning. When the Bulls took on the Indiana Pacers on December 6, Ball was back in action, spending 17 minutes off the bench in the nine-point loss.
When the Sixers pay a visit to the Bulls in Chicago on Sunday, Ball is on pace to play in his second-straight game, as he’s probable on the injury report.
A wrist injury no longer seems to be bothering Ball. Instead, his injury report status notes he is managing a knee injury, similar to the Philadelphia 76ers’ situation with Joel Embiid.
For Ball, he appeared in three of the first four games for the Bulls this season. He missed his second matchup on October 30, which sparked a long absence. For the next 15 games, Ball was off the court. He returned to action on November 27 against the Orlando Magic.
Since getting back on the court, Ball has averaged 16 minutes of playing time off the bench in seven games. The veteran guard made 42 percent of his shots, producing five points per game. He also dished out four assists per game while coming down with three rebounds per game during that time.
The last time the Sixers faced Ball was on November 6, 2021. Barring any unexpected changes, Ball should be good to collect some minutes on Sunday.