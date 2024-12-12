Cleveland Cavaliers Getting Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs Sixers
At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with an extended break in the schedule due to the NBA Cup. Things are soon going to ramp back up for them, including a rematch with one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
On December 21st, the Sixers will have their second matchup of the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell and company were able to secure a win the first time around, and are going to have reinforcements next week.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Max Strus is set to make his return for the Cavs. He has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering an ankle injury back in October.
Last season for the Cavs, Strus was a reliable three-and-D wing in their starting lineup. Across 70 games, he averaged 12.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 35.1% from deep.
When these teams first met, the Cavaliers were still in the midst of their undefeated streak to open the season. Despite being vastly shorthanded, the Sixers managed to make things interesting up until the final minutes. Rookie Jared McCain was the biggest storyline in this game, erupting for a career-high 34 points and 10 assists.
While the Cavaliers will be getting reinforcements, the Sixers' lineup should look much different the second time around as well. Over the weekend, Nick Nurse was able to deploy his three All-Stars for just the second time this season. Anything could change between now and the 21st, but they should have much more firepower when they attempt to even the season series.