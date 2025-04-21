Comparing Sixers’ Jared McCain to NBA’s Rookie of the Year Finalists
During a late November matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, NBA rookie Jared McCain felt confident enough to yell out he was the Rookie of the Year while having himself a stellar night.
After the game, McCain made it clear that winning the NBA award was a major goal of his during his first season in the league. Unfortunately, McCain’s progress was derailed due to a knee injury.
Eight games later, McCain injured his knee. It turned out to be severe enough to require surgery. While the Sixers didn’t rule out McCain for the rest of the year right away, they eventually made the decision to do so. Without a 65-game minimum of games played, McCain had no shot at winning the award.
On Sunday, the NBA announced the finalists for the Rookie of the Year award.
- Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
- Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
- Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Castle and Risacher are right where they are expected to be, as they top-five selections from the 2024 NBA Draft. For Risacher, specifically, he was No. 1 overall pick.
Jaylen Wells’ bid for Rookie of the Year is by far the most impressive. The Grizzlies landed Wells at 39th overall. The last time a second-rounder won the award was in 2017, when Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon took home the nod. He was the third to do it in NBA history.
McCain’s 2024-2025 sample size was small, but he was certainly an early favorite for Rookie of the Year. At that point in the season, it seemed the award could be between McCain and LA Lakers sharpshooter, Dalton Knecht. A lot changed for both players throughout the season.
Castle finished off the year with 81 games played. He averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists. The rookie shot 43 percent from the field and knocked down 29 percent of his threes.
The No. 1 pick, Risacher, produced 13 points, four rebounds, and one assist in 75 games. He attempted five threes per game, averaging 36 percent from deep.
Wells appeared in 79 games, starting in all but five of those matchups. He posted averages of 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep. He’s been a starter in the most successful team situation, as the Grizzlies won their Play-In stretch and picked up a first-round series against the OKC Thunder. Castle and Risacher saw their seasons end prematurely.
McCain’s 15 points per game rivaled the scoring of Castle. Among the three, he was the most efficient shooter, especially from three. Taking six attempts per game, McCain knocked down 38 percent of his threes. The young guard also produced two rebounds per game and dished out three assists per game.
Due to his injury, McCain appeared in only 23 games. He started eight of those matchups. While he won’t get an award nod, at least McCain can feel good about being considered a Rising Star. Based on what he put on display, McCain is expected to be a key rotational player for the Sixers in year two.