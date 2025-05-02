Could the Sixers Pursue John Collins?
It felt like it was only yesterday when John Collins and Joel Embiid got in each other’s faces following a drive by the NBA superstar in the Eastern Conference semi-final between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. In reality, it’s been close to four years since that moment, a time period that has seen Embiid lift the MVP trophy and Collins swap teams, having moved to the Utah Jazz.
Yet, his time in Utah could come to a close at the end of the season, given that his contract has a player option for the 2025/26 season. Given that Utah struggled throughout the season, only managing to pick up 17 wins, there is a chance that the 27-year-old could want out.
This potential exit comes at a time when the Sixers could lose their starting power forward, Guerschon Yabusele. The Frenchman made a return to the NBA after a five-year stint playing in other leagues around the world, posting a statline of 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Given that he was doing this on a fairly low contract, there’s a chance he could want a payday or a change of scenery.
Among other possibilities, this could lead Philadelphia’s front office to pursue the aforementioned Collins if he is to reject his player option for the upcoming season. The 27-year-old would be an upgrade in certain areas of his game, which include his scoring output, as he averaged 19 points on 52.7 percent shooting from the field.
These numbers are consistent with what Collins has averaged throughout his entire career, putting up 16 points per night over the course of his eight-year tenure in the league. Apart from bringing more on the offensive end, Collins would also match the Sixers Front Office’s vision of getting “much younger” in the offseason, as he is a few years younger than Yabusele.
It's important to remember that all of this hinges on the fact that Collins turns down his $26.5 million player option, which he'll have until June 30 to decide on, according to Spotrac.