Daryl Morey, 76ers Officially Announce Latest Roster Moves
Before training camp begins next week, the Philadelphia 76ers made a couple of moves as they begin preparing for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
In a press release, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the team officially signed the veteran guard Lester Quinones. According to the team release, Quinones will take up a two-way slot on the roster.
As a result, the Sixers had to part ways with one of their current two-ways. Unfortunately for the undrafted rookie David Jones, that meant he had to get waived after spending the summer with the Sixers.
Quinones enters his situation with the 76ers with a couple of seasons under his belt. In 2022, he joined the Golden State Warriors organization after his run at Memphis in the NCAA.
During his rookie season, Quinones appeared in just four games with the Warriors. He spent most of his time with the team’s NBA G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.
As a rookie, Quinones appeared in 31 games with the G League Warriors. With 32 minutes of playing time on average, he produced 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. As a rookie, he shot nearly nine threes per game, knocking down long-range shots at a 35 percent clip.
In 2023, Quinones earned All-Rookie honors and was named the league’s Most Improved Player.
During his sophomore effort in the NBA, Quinones didn’t spend too much time in the G League. While he averaged 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 15 Showcase Cup games, Quinones played in just two regular season outings. Most of his time was spent on the bench for Golden State.
Last season, the young veteran came off the bench for the Warriors for 37 games. Spending nearly 11 minutes on the court, he produced four points and two rebounds per game. From the field, Quinones knocked down 40 percent of his shots and 36 percent of his threes.
Garnering playing time on the main roster will be difficult for the third-year guard, but Quinones will get a chance to develop further with the 76ers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.