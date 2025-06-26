Daryl Morey Delivered Crucial Update on Joel Embiid's Injury Recovery
Joel Embiid is in recovery. As the star center’s 2024-2025 NBA season was plagued with setbacks, he ultimately decided that surgery was the right move.
For Embiid, it was his second surgery on his knee in under two years.
Months went by without an update. At last, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey addressed the state of the big man following the Sixers’ first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
“I spoke to Joel today,” Morey revealed to reporters.
“He’s very engaged, attacking rehab, doing everything he can to be out there. He had a meeting with Dr. Glashow this week. All things, to use a NASA term, are nominal. Things are going well and as expected. We expect that to continue.”
The Sixers still have a lot of time before they will report to Camden, New Jersey for Media Day and training camp. So far, it seems Embiid is on the right path to returning by then.
“Things are on track to be ready right around there,” Morey stated.
During the 2023-2024 season, Embiid managed to play in just 39 games after seeing the court for 66 matchups one year prior. Although the star center managed to return in time for Philly’s 2024 playoff run, he was still battling through his setback.
A busy offseason, which included a successful Olympic run, wasn’t enough for Embiid to feel much better. He missed a large chunk of time at the start of the 2023-2025 season and struggled to play in consecutive games. After making 19 appearances, Embiid’s season was a wrap.
When he finished, Embiid was posting averages of 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. It was the first time since the 2017-2018 season he wasn’t an NBA All-Star.
The Sixers are optimistic Embiid will return to his star form next year. For the time being, they are taking his recovery slowly to ensure he avoids similar issues throughout the 2025-2026 season.