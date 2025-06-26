All 76ers

Daryl Morey Delivered Crucial Update on Joel Embiid's Injury Recovery

What's the latest on Joel Embiid's injury recovery? Daryl Morey delivered an update.

Justin Grasso

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Joel Embiid is in recovery. As the star center’s 2024-2025 NBA season was plagued with setbacks, he ultimately decided that surgery was the right move.

For Embiid, it was his second surgery on his knee in under two years.

Months went by without an update. At last, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey addressed the state of the big man following the Sixers’ first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“I spoke to Joel today,” Morey revealed to reporters.

“He’s very engaged, attacking rehab, doing everything he can to be out there. He had a meeting with Dr. Glashow this week. All things, to use a NASA term, are nominal. Things are going well and as expected. We expect that to continue.”

Joel Embii
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Sixers still have a lot of time before they will report to Camden, New Jersey for Media Day and training camp. So far, it seems Embiid is on the right path to returning by then.

“Things are on track to be ready right around there,” Morey stated.

During the 2023-2024 season, Embiid managed to play in just 39 games after seeing the court for 66 matchups one year prior. Although the star center managed to return in time for Philly’s 2024 playoff run, he was still battling through his setback.

A busy offseason, which included a successful Olympic run, wasn’t enough for Embiid to feel much better. He missed a large chunk of time at the start of the 2023-2025 season and struggled to play in consecutive games. After making 19 appearances, Embiid’s season was a wrap.

When he finished, Embiid was posting averages of 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. It was the first time since the 2017-2018 season he wasn’t an NBA All-Star.

The Sixers are optimistic Embiid will return to his star form next year. For the time being, they are taking his recovery slowly to ensure he avoids similar issues throughout the 2025-2026 season.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News