76ers NBA Draft Day: Final Look at Popular Pick VJ Edgecombe
You might believe it’s only a matter of time before Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe becomes the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers. You might be right.
After all, Edgecombe has been the overwhelming favorite to land in Philly with the third-overall pick for the last couple of weeks. Thanks to a successful pre-draft visit with Sixers’ brass and the veteran guard Tyrese Maxey, Edgecombe managed to jump one spot on most big boards.
The Sixers have left the options open throughout the pre-draft process, making it difficult for analysts to guarantee Edgecombe is City of Brotherly Love-bound, but he’s definitely the betting favorite to go third overall to the Sixers leading up to the big event.
VJ Edgecombe Baylor Highlight Tape
NBA Draft Expert Analysis
“Edgecombe’s two-way potential jumps off the screen. His elite athleticism, paired with a strong motor and high effort, makes him lethal on defense and in transition. He has the ability to hit circus shots around the rim, but he’ll need to be patient and pick his moments better as a pro.” - NBA.com
“Edgecombe is an explosive, high-motor wing who flies out of nowhere for poster dunks and chase-down blocks. He pairs his elite athleticism with a knockdown spot-up jumper and fearless slashing, though he needs to improve his shot creation to become more of a primary creator.” - Yahoo Sports
“Supernatural athlete with unteachable defensive playmaking instincts and solid shooting indicators,” - The Ringer
Common Comparisons
- Victor Oladipo
Why the Sixers Could Use VJ Edgecombe
Many tables in Philly have been pounded for the Sixers’ front office to go younger and more athletic over the past year. Selecting Edgecombe would be a sign the front office is listening. Edgecombe is one of the better two-way players in the draft. He brings high-speed excitement, which could pair well offensively with the lightning-fast Tyrese Maxey.
In a way, Edgecombe feels like a safe pick for Philadelphia. He might not project to be an All-Star, but the Sixers are searching for a quality role player right now with their third pick. Edgecombe looks like somebody who could bring that to the table.
Consensus Rank: No. 3
