Daryl Morey's Former Assistant GM Leaves Kings After Mavs Loss
The Sacramento Kings have failed to make it to the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After making some major moves, acquiring star talent with the additions of players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the Kings had another unsuccessful run in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Kings 120-106. Shortly after the game ended, it was reported that Sacramento and its General Manager, Monte McNair, agreed to part ways.
via @ShamsCharania: The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair are mutually parting ways, sources tell ESPN. McNair spent five seasons running the Kings, winning NBA Executive of the Year in 2023 when Sacramento went 48-34 and snapped a record 16-year drought to make the playoffs.
The Kings have now parted ways with their head coach and GM during the same season. Mike Brown was relieved of his duties as the head coach back in December.
McNair’s NBA executive career started back in 2007 with the Houston Rockets. He first held the position of Basketball Operations Senior Analyst. He was promoted to Director of Basketball Operations in 2013 and earned two more promotions over time. McNair worked closely with current Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, throughout his Rockets tenure.
The now-former Kings GM earned rave reviews from Morey in 2018.
"Monte has been absolutely critical to the success of the Rockets over his long tenure," Morey said, according to Rockets Wire. “His unique combination of analytical skills and ability to work with our coaching staff was a key driver in our record-breaking season last year (in 2017-18)."
Morey parted ways with the Rockets in 2020 to join the Sixers. McNair left Houston for Sacramento in that same year. In 2023, McNair earned the Executive of the Year honors.
Leading up to Wednesday night’s Play-In battle against Dallas, McNair was rumored to be on the hot seat. The move following the loss confirms that to be true. It’s unclear what’s next for McNair, but a return to Houston could be in the cards, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.