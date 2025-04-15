Daryl Morey Issues Statement on Sixers’ Joel Embiid
Last summer, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to an extension with Joel Embiid fresh off of his Team USA gold medal run. While the move was expected, it generated a lot of concern, considering Embiid’s struggles to stay healthy throughout his career.
The 2024-2025 NBA season created plenty of additional panic. Embiid missed the first stretch of the season due to “knee injury management.” While he eventually debuted in November, the star center was only able to play a handful of games as a time as swelling and soreness would call for extended rest.
Eventually, the Sixers had to shut down Embiid for the rest of the year. He was ruled out after appearing in 19 games. Without their star big man, the Sixers struggled to adjust. Plus, injuries elsewhere piled on. As the postseason fires up this week, the Sixers are looking at the NBA Draft Lottery instead of preparing for a run.
“This has been a very complex situation for Joel,” Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said on Sunday. “Figuring out exactly the right next step to make sure we can put him in the best way to help our team win a championship is not straightforward.”
The Sixers consulted many doctors over time to decide on the steps moving forward. While it was initially believed that Embiid would not need another surgery roughly one year after undergoing a procedure to repair a meniscus tear, the star center ultimately decided that was the best path moving forward.
“We feel good about the choice,” Morey said regarding the surgery. "I know Joel does [feel good] about the choice that was just made. And Dr. Glashow going in and feeling very optimistic that I think is good.”
Physically, it’s going to take some time for Embiid to be able to get back out on the court to ramp up his offseason work. Following his surgery, the Sixers placed a six-week re-evaluation timeline in place.
The seven-time All-Star has a lot more to overcome. Not only does the major extension add pressure to him heading into next season, but so does the lack of playoff success at this stage in his career. As dominant as Embiid has been over the years, he hasn’t been able to shake the identity of an MVP-caliber player, who can’t make it to the NBA’s biggest stage. Another setback added to his extensive history of injuries is certainly going to create a mental obstacle he’ll have to overcome.
“He takes a lot of pride in being the MVP-level player he can be and what that means for the fans in Philly,” Morey added. “I do think he takes to heart what Philly fans care about and what they want him to be, which I think is great because it puts high expectations.”
While Morey left questions regarding Embiid’s mental state at this time for the big man to share when he addresses the public, the President of Basketball Ops noted that the team is doing all they can to ensure he’s in a good space.
“Resources are provided to all our players to be able to play, both from a physical and mental perspective, at the highest level possible,” he finished. “We do think that’s a very important aspect, to have those resources.”