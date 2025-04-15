All 76ers

Daryl Morey Issues Statement on Sixers’ Joel Embiid

What does Daryl Morey have to say about Joel Embiid?

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last summer, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to an extension with Joel Embiid fresh off of his Team USA gold medal run. While the move was expected, it generated a lot of concern, considering Embiid’s struggles to stay healthy throughout his career.

The 2024-2025 NBA season created plenty of additional panic. Embiid missed the first stretch of the season due to “knee injury management.” While he eventually debuted in November, the star center was only able to play a handful of games as a time as swelling and soreness would call for extended rest.

Eventually, the Sixers had to shut down Embiid for the rest of the year. He was ruled out after appearing in 19 games. Without their star big man, the Sixers struggled to adjust. Plus, injuries elsewhere piled on. As the postseason fires up this week, the Sixers are looking at the NBA Draft Lottery instead of preparing for a run.

Joel Embii
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives for a shot against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“This has been a very complex situation for Joel,” Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said on Sunday. “Figuring out exactly the right next step to make sure we can put him in the best way to help our team win a championship is not straightforward.”

The Sixers consulted many doctors over time to decide on the steps moving forward. While it was initially believed that Embiid would not need another surgery roughly one year after undergoing a procedure to repair a meniscus tear, the star center ultimately decided that was the best path moving forward.

“We feel good about the choice,” Morey said regarding the surgery. "I know Joel does [feel good] about the choice that was just made. And Dr. Glashow going in and feeling very optimistic that I think is good.”

Physically, it’s going to take some time for Embiid to be able to get back out on the court to ramp up his offseason work. Following his surgery, the Sixers placed a six-week re-evaluation timeline in place.

The seven-time All-Star has a lot more to overcome. Not only does the major extension add pressure to him heading into next season, but so does the lack of playoff success at this stage in his career. As dominant as Embiid has been over the years, he hasn’t been able to shake the identity of an MVP-caliber player, who can’t make it to the NBA’s biggest stage. Another setback added to his extensive history of injuries is certainly going to create a mental obstacle he’ll have to overcome.

“He takes a lot of pride in being the MVP-level player he can be and what that means for the fans in Philly,” Morey added. “I do think he takes to heart what Philly fans care about and what they want him to be, which I think is great because it puts high expectations.”

While Morey left questions regarding Embiid’s mental state at this time for the big man to share when he addresses the public, the President of Basketball Ops noted that the team is doing all they can to ensure he’s in a good space.

“Resources are provided to all our players to be able to play, both from a physical and mental perspective, at the highest level possible,” he finished. “We do think that’s a very important aspect, to have those resources.”

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News