Daryl Morey’s Official Statement on Sixers’ Paul George Signing
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers made their major offseason acquisition official. Paul George is set to join the Sixers for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
When free agency opened a week ago, George declined his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. At that point, it was clear that a potential change of teams was in the cards.
George and the Clippers discussed a new deal, but the talks broke down. Hours into free agency, the Clippers’ brass confirmed that George was going to move on. At that point, the PG sweepstakes came down to the Sixers and the Orlando Magic.
It’s unclear how close the race was, but the 76ers landed the services of the All-Star wing. The Sixers bring on the top free agent of the 2024 class, giving the All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid another one to work with.
"We are thrilled to welcome Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers,” Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey wrote in a release. “Paul is an elite wing on both ends of the floor who fits perfectly with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. His dedication, hard work, and impressive career to date have him well on his way to the Hall of Fame. We are excited about the impact he will have as we strive to bring another championship to Philadelphia."
George leaves behind a five-year run with the Clippers. Last season, he appeared in 74 games for LA, averaging 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He drained a career-high 47 percent of his field goals, knocking down 41 percent of his threes throughout the year.
In the playoffs, George produced 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game. The Clippers lost six games into the first round.
The 76ers become George’s fourth franchise since he entered the NBA in 2010. After a long stint with the Indiana Pacers, George joined the OKC Thunder for two seasons. He linked with the Clippers in 2019, forming a star duo with Kawhi Leonard, following his lone run with the Toronto Raptors.
The George-Leonard pairing didn’t pan out the way the Clippers had hoped. The Sixers are optimistic about George’s future contributions in Philly, as he’s a decent fit next to Embiid and Many in the starting five.