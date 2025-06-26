Daryl Morey Sees VJ Edgecombe as Key in 76ers' System
After what seemed to be quite a long wait, the Philadelphia 76ers finally ended all speculation surrounding what they were going to do with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft as they selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University.
Edgecombe makes his way to the City of Brotherly Love off of an impressive freshman season in the Lone Star State, averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Bahamian guard will join a Sixers’ backcourt full of stars, with his inclusion making the squad one of the best in the association, according to Philadelphia’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.
"I mean, I think we'll have one of the best back courts in the league, you know, with Grimes and Maxey and Jared McCain and now VJ,” Morey stated. “I do think the way the NBA is going, I think you saw some of these teams playing dynamic up-tempo with multiple guards that put the defense in jeopardy.”
Some of what Morey was referencing could be linked to the high pace of play that both NBA finals teams had over the course of last season, with the Oklahoma City Thunder having the fifth highest pace, while the Indiana Pacers had the seventh highest.
While Edgecombe makes the Sixers' backcourt better, it will be up to players like Joel Embiid and the other depth choices under the basket to help make the system work as the two halves need to both be there, according to Morey.
"We do have to have our man guy in the middle, I felt for the players and Coach Nurse specifically last year, trying to put a defense on the floor with Joel out, and obviously Drummond was hurt… [Adem] Bona stepped up late, which was exciting, but it's very hard to, if you have a bunch of dynamic guards, it's hard to make it all work if you don't have a big in there who's making things hard on the other team.”
For now, the team and fans alike must wait until the NBA Summer League in early July to get a better look at their new acquisition.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe
Paul George Endorses VJ Edgecombe Before 2025 NBA Draft