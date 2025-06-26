All 76ers

Daryl Morey Sees VJ Edgecombe as Key in 76ers' System

Daryl Morey thinks that VJ Edgecombe helps take the 76ers back court to another level.

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward RJ Melendez (22) defends against Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
After what seemed to be quite a long wait, the Philadelphia 76ers finally ended all speculation surrounding what they were going to do with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft as they selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University.

Edgecombe makes his way to the City of Brotherly Love off of an impressive freshman season in the Lone Star State, averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Bahamian guard will join a Sixers’ backcourt full of stars, with his inclusion making the squad one of the best in the association, according to Philadelphia’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.

"I mean, I think we'll have one of the best back courts in the league, you know, with Grimes and Maxey and Jared McCain and now VJ,” Morey stated. “I do think the way the NBA is going, I think you saw some of these teams playing dynamic up-tempo with multiple guards that put the defense in jeopardy.”

Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is interviewed before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Some of what Morey was referencing could be linked to the high pace of play that both NBA finals teams had over the course of last season, with the Oklahoma City Thunder having the fifth highest pace, while the Indiana Pacers had the seventh highest.

While Edgecombe makes the Sixers' backcourt better, it will be up to players like Joel Embiid and the other depth choices under the basket to help make the system work as the two halves need to both be there, according to Morey.

"We do have to have our man guy in the middle, I felt for the players and Coach Nurse specifically last year, trying to put a defense on the floor with Joel out, and obviously Drummond was hurt… [Adem] Bona stepped up late, which was exciting, but it's very hard to, if you have a bunch of dynamic guards, it's hard to make it all work if you don't have a big in there who's making things hard on the other team.”

For now, the team and fans alike must wait until the NBA Summer League in early July to get a better look at their new acquisition.

DECLAN HARRIS

Declan Harris is a writer for FanNation's All76ers powered by Sports Illustrated Media Group. In addition to his role covering the Sixers, Declan also writes for CityXtra, covering Manchester City F.C. He is a 2023 Temple University Lew Klein School of Media and Communications graduate.

