Doc Rivers Believes Sixers Should Pay Tribute to Simmons on Thursday

Following a tough loss against the Miami Heat this past weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers started with a fresh slate and opened up the week with a game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

For the fourth time this season, the Sixers defeated the Bulls. Thanks to a 43-point effort from Philly’s star center Joel Embiid, the Sixers collected a comfortable 121-106 victory over the Bulls, picking up the regular-season sweep.

Now, the Sixers will get two days off before hosting the Brooklyn Nets for the final time this season. Thursday’s game had a lot of hype surrounding it, considering the circumstances. Not only are the Nets one of Philadelphia’s division rivals, but they are the team that now employs Philadelphia’s former first pick, Ben Simmons.

After selecting Simmons first-overall in 2016, the Sixers utilized the former LSU standout as their starting point guard for four seasons. Simmons was named an NBA All-Star in three of those seasons after winning Rookie of the Year in year one.

Following last year’s playoff run, Simmons grew disgruntled and demanded a trade. Although it took a while and the situation got ugly, Simmons eventually received his wish and was dealt to the Nets. While Simmons is happy to be in a fresh situation, he left Philadelphia on a bad note.

Many in Philadelphia hoped Simmons would play in Thursday’s final regular-season matchup between the Sixers and the Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. However, the Nets made it clear he won’t make his season debut by then.

While Simmons isn’t expected to play on Thursday, there is a chance he’ll show face in Philly for the first time since Game 7 of the second round last year, as he’s expected to be on Brooklyn’s bench throughout the matchup.

Will the Sixers Pay Tribute?

Typically, NBA teams pay respects to their former players by announcing their return or playing a tribute video during a timeout. Since Simmons spent five years in Philadelphia, many are curious as to whether the Sixers will pay tribute to Simmons or not.

A Sixers official couldn’t confirm whether the team would have a tribute video for Simmons on Thursday or not -- but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believes the All-Star deserves one.

“Yeah, I do, actually,” Rivers said when asked if he thinks the Sixers should have a tribute or not. “Ben was very good. Ben did a lot of good things here. You know, it didn’t end well, right? Just like marriages and all kinds of other things don’t end well. But Ben did a lot of good things here. I don’t know if we are [showing a tribute video] or not, but if we did, I have no issues with it.”

Simmons didn’t help the Sixers win anything significant as a team during his time in Philly, but he did help them win a lot of games following the dreadful process days. If the star guard didn’t go out on a bad note, having a tribute for Simmons would be a no-brainer.

However, as Simmons grew disgruntled and held out from his former tea following another disappointing playoff series, he lost the support of 76ers fans everywhere. Therefore, Thursday’s environment is likely to be hostile -- and a tribute video for the three-time All-Star might not go over well with the home crowd.

