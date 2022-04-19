Following a spectacular Game 1 performance, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey looked to keep the ball rolling against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Frustrated with the results of Game 1, the Raptors entered Game 2 with a different intensity. From the jump, it was clear Toronto was looking to play physically on Monday night. And at first, their plan worked against Tyrese Maxey.

Through the first quarter of action, Maxey took just one shot in ten minutes. He wrapped up his first first shift with zero points, which was shocking considering he scored 38 in the previous matchup.

Despite keeping Maxey in check for the first quarter, the Raptors quickly found out the second-year guard is difficult to shake up. And when Maxey checked back into the game for a nine-minute shift in the second quarter, he bounced back.

Taking four shots from the field, Maxey made everything. After going 4-4 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line, the Sixers' youngster accounted for 11 of his team's 35 second-quarter points.

When the Sixers came out in the third quarter, Maxey tacked on another seven points off of four shots. Then in the fourth quarter, he collected five more points after making both of his field goal attempts in nine minutes.

Maxey didn't explode offensively on Monday night the way he did in Game 1, but he had another stellar outing after getting off to a silent start. After the game, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers revealed his message to Maxey after the second-year guard came off the court for the first time in Game 2.

What Changed for Maxey?

"I told him when we took him out and put him back in, I said, ‘Listen, they’re crowding you a little bit, but you’re not aggressive at all,'" Rivers explained. "'Let’s get back to being you. You belong, just go play.’ And he did that from that point on. And, again, I thought the James, Tyrese little pick and roll package when Joel was off the floor was a big package for us tonight again. So, that was good."

Doc Rivers has preached aggressiveness to Maxey all season long. While the head coach understands the young guard might be hesitant to take matters into his own hands at times as he'll naturally defer to the team's All-Stars, Rivers encourages Maxey to get what needs out of the game.

On Monday night, he did just that. In 41 minutes of action, Maxey followed up his 38-point outing with 23 points in Game 2. From the field, Maxey hit on eight of his 11 shots and drained three of his six three-pointers.

In addition to his scoring, Maxey was also on triple-double watch as he produced eight assists and came down with nine rebounds as the Sixers cruised past the Raptors once again for a 112-97 win.

