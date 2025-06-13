Draft Guide Shows Surprising Prospect for Philadelphia 76ers
The 2025 NBA Draft is a few weeks away, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make an impact with their third-overall pick. There are many options for the 76ers, a team hindered by injuries but holding a high ceiling for next season.
After Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, The Athletic’s NBA Draft Guide suggests that the next best available player will be Kon Knueppel. The Duke wing is categorized in Tier Three, projecting his future role to be a high-level starter.
“Knueppel gets unfairly pigeonholed as just a shooter. The versatility of his game makes him such an attractive prospect. It’s very hard to find players in the NBA who can dribble, pass, shoot, make decisions, and defend on top of having solid positional size. Knueppel proved the ability to do all those things this year, and that’s why I’m a believer in him becoming the kind of player who helps a team win games.”
Knueppel averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists during his lone season with Duke. The 19-year-old was named MVP of this year’s ACC tournament and helped lead the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance.
While numerous mock drafts consider Knueppel to be a Top 10 prospect, the Wisconsin native is not a popular choice within the Top 3. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie acknowledged this in the draft guide.
“So, in that vein, this year there are certainly guys who I feel like I’m higher on than consensus, much like there are every year. Those players that I’m higher on are Kon Knueppel, Cedric Coward, Collin Murray-Boyles, Noah Penda and Ryan Kalkbrenner.”
Philadelphia will likely not select Knueppel with their lottery pick. Still, the opportunity may be on the table when June 25 approaches.