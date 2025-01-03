Draymond Green’s Injury Report Status for 76ers-Warriors
Thursday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors has an injury report that features multiple star players. Golden State’s Draymond Green is a key name that popped up on the injury report as early as Wednesday night.
According to the official NBA injury report, Green is dealing with a low back contusion. While there is a chance he could miss the action against the Sixers on Thursday, the chance is slight.
Green’s injury report status a few hours before the matchup is probable. Barring any further setbacks, Green is likely to get the nod to play against the 76ers at the Chase Center on Thursday.
Since the start of December, Green has had a handful of absences. However, he only missed consecutive games on one occasion, collecting a second-straight absence against the Houston Rockets on December 5.
Green then appeared on the court for five games in a row before getting a night off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 21. After returning for two more games, Green sat out in a ten-point loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Recently, Green appeared in two games in a row. He helped the Warriors take down the Phoenix Suns on December 28 by producing 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.
In the following game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green struggled from the field, making just one of his ten shots. He produced two points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the 18-point loss against the Eastern Conference’s top squad.
Green joins Warriors guard Steph Curry on the injury report. Curry is questionable to play, along with Kyle Anderson. Meanwhile, the Warriors are expected to miss Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski as well.