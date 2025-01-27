Dwight Howard Calls for LA Lakers to Sign Former Sixers Big Man
Over the years, one of the many veterans the Philadelphia 76ers have brought in to play behind Joel Embiid is Dwight Howard. While the former Defensive Player of the Year has long eyed a return to the NBA, he recently made a case for the Lakers to look at a former lottery pick.
Along with keeping his basketball career going overseas, Howard gives his takes on all things in and around the NBA on social media. Among the more recent things he reacted to was Anthony Davis' comments imploring the Lakers to acquire another big man before the deadline. Howard made a subtle post on X/Twitter, indirectly implying they should sign him to fill that void.
Fans began flooding the comment section with other players LA could target, which resulted in Howard rattling off a list of his own. One of the players he brought up was former Sixers lottery pick Jahlil Okafor.
Okafor hasn't been on an NBA roster in nearly four years now, last suiting up for the Detroit Pistons in 2021. As most know, he spent the first two-and-a-half seasons with the Sixers after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2015.
Similar to Howard, Okafor is still working hard to land another opportunity to showcase his talents. The only difference is that the former lottery pick has opted to go the G-League route. Okafor is currently on the Mad Ants, the G-League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. This season, he is averaging 17.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 3.3 APG across 25 matchups.
At 29-years-old, Okafor is still at a point in his career where he could produce for an NBA team if given the chance. All he needs is to find a team willing to take a flier on him.