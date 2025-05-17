Eastern Conference Rival Could Target Sixers Standout in Free Agency
Looking at the season as a whole, one of the biggest positive storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers was the acquisition of Quentin Grimes. Upon coming over from the Dallas Mavericks, the young guard provided a much-needed boost for an injury-ridden squad.
Like many others, Grimes found himself with an expanded role on the Sixers when he arrived at the deadline. He made the most of this opportunity, showing that he could be much more than just a three-and-D guard at the NBA level.
In the 28 games he played in for the Sixers this season, Grimes averaged 21.9 PPG and 4.5 APG while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. He had countless standout showings, most notably erupting for a career-high 46 points in an overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.
This stretch couldn't have come at a better time for Grimes, as he finds himself in a contract year. He will enter restricted free agency, where he is sure to garner interest from a handful of teams across the league. According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets are one squad that could make a run at him this offseason.
Others around the league have wondered if Brooklyn would dip into the restricted free agent market this summer with players such as Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, Santi Aldama, and Quentin Grimes all available.
At the end of the day, the Sixers still have full control of Grimes' fate. Because they have his Bird Rights, they are able to match any offer sheet he signs in free agency. This gives Daryl Morey and the front office the final say when it comes to whether Grimes stays or goes.
The only thing the Sixers have to worry about is a team overpaying for Grimes in free agency. With most of their roster tied up in their star trio, there is minimal cap space at Morey's disposal. While retaining Grimes should be a priority for the Sixers, there is a price point where it doesn't make much sense to bring him back.