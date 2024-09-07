Eight-Time NBA All-Star Finds New Competition
Will an NBA comeback happen for former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard?
The answer is unclear—but in the meantime—Howard will compete in the States for a new competition. Earlier this week, it was announced that the eight-time All-Star was joining the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast for the new season.
According to ABC News, Howard is teaming up with Daniella Karagach as his pro partner.
Howard joins other celebrities such as Phaedra Parks, Danny Amendola, Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Chandler Kinney, Anna Delvey, Eric Roberts, Brooks Nader, Reginald VelJohnson, Tori Spelling, Jenn Tran, Stephen and Nedoroscik.
What’s The Latest on Dwight Howard?
Basketball-wise, Howard hasn’t called it a career. The 38-year-old former first-overall pick remains in basketball shape and continues competing in Taiwan.
Since his latest NBA campaign in 2022, there was smoke surrounding a potential new destination for Howard after his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. He ended up signing with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League.
Back in May, Howard signed a deal to join the Taiwan Mustangs of The Asian Tournament.
It’s unclear if an NBA comeback is still in the cards for Howard. At this point, the veteran center is doing all he can to stay active, whether it’s playing outside of the NBA or competing on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Back in 2004, Howard became the face of the Orlando Magic. He held that title for eight seasons before going to the LA Lakers. After his first stint in LA, Howard moved to the Houston Rockets for three years. Then, the veteran had runs with the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards.
In 2019-2020, Howard’s lone season with the Lakers allowed him to ass his only NBA Championship win to his resume. The following year, the Sixers brought on Howard to become Joel Embiid’s backup.
In 69 games with the Sixers, Howard averaged seven points and eight rebounds. He appeared in 12 playoff games, producing five points and six rebounds off the bench.
After his lone run with the Sixers, Howard had a third and final stint with the Lakers, which would last 60 games. He produced six points and six rebounds while spending 16 minutes on the court. His postseason run with the Sixers would be the last time he appeared on the court in the playoffs.