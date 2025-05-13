Every Player the Sixers Have Taken with the 3rd Overall Pick
Months of speculation have ended. Just like that, the 2025 NBA Draft lottery has shifted to pro basketball's rearview mirrors. The Philadelphia 76ers missed out on the first-overall pick but earned a nice consolation prize. They'll pick third in next month's selection meeting.
May 12th will always be a strange day for this franchise. There was that Kawhi Leonard 'triple doink' in 2019. Six years later, Philly missed out on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
It appears the now-former Duke Blue Devils star may land with the Dallas Mavericks. They won the top choice. This is that organization's first time winning the lottery, but that's another story for another day.
Here's how things shook out.
While we have some time to catch our breath, let's take a look back at the Sixers' history with the third-overall selection. Some of the names may come as a surprise.
Beloved Sixers legends like Billy Cunningham, Charles Barkley, and Darryl Dawkins all came oh so close to making this list as all three were fifth-overall selections
Charles Smith (1988)
Charles Smith was drafted by the 76ers during the 1988 NBA Draft , but the six-foot-ten, 245-pound power forward was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.
He made the 1988 NBA All-Rookie Team after averaging 16 points and eight rebounds. During his four years with the Clippers, he led them in scoring by averaging 19 points per game, but he would later be traded to the New York Knicks in 1992 along with Doc Rivers and Bo Kimble to allow L.A. to acquire the rights for point guard Mark Jackson.
Jerry Stackhouse (1995)
The third-overall player taken by Philly in 1995, Jerry Stackhouse earned a spot on the All-Rookie First Team after leading the team in scoring. He'd go on to average 37.8 minutes, 19.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game as a Sixer, but he was dealt with Eric Montross to the Detroit Pistons for Theo Ratliff, Aaron McKie, and future considerations.
Jahlil Okafor (2015)
Oh what could have been. Jahlil Okafor didn't quite pan out as Philly hoped. There were flashes. A 20-point debut in the NBA Summer League on July 7, 2015... A 26-point, seven-rebound and two-block debut vs. the Boston Celtics on October 28... He notched his first career double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds against his hometown Chicago Bulls on November 9 of that same year.
Things fizzled quickly. After an 0-16 start, Okafor got into a street fight on November 25 in Boston. Other off-court incidents were reported later. A security guard was assigned to accompany him, but the writing was on the wall. This marriage was rocky and destined for divorce.
More drama and injuries followed. Eventually, Philly traded him, Nik Stauskas, and a 2019 second-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Trevor Booker.
Joel Embiid (2014)
Perhaps the best third-overall selection in franchise history to this point, Joel Embiid was a member of the 2017 NBA All-Rookie First Team.
He has since gone on to win an MVP trophy (2023) while earning a spot on seven NBA All-Star teams. He was named an All-NBA First Team member in 2023 and also has four All-NBA Second Team nods and three NBA All-Defensive Second Team nods on a very enviable resume.