Ex-76ers Guard Patrick Beverley Praises Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell
As the semifinal round of the playoffs ensues, one of the biggest talking points in the NBA has been the play of Donovan Mitchell. The star guard continues to put up impressive numbers, resulting in praise from a former member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Team success is a big reason why the Cleveland Cavaliers finished atop the Eastern Conference this season, but things have changed on the grand stage. Due to injuries to multiple key players, Cleveland has had to rely heavily on Mitchell to keep their season alive. He's taken this change in stride, reminding everyone why he's one of the league's premier guards.
The Cavs currently find themselves down 2-1 to the Indiana Pacers, but it is not because of Mitchell. He's been the main reason they've kept things competitive, averaging over 40 points per game in the series. After erupting for 48 points in a loss in Game 2, he notched 43 points in Game 3 to get the Cavs on the board.
While many have zeroed in on Mitchell's scoring in this series, Patrick Beverley went a different route when giving the six-time All-Star his flowers. He shined a light on his playmaking, also applauding his abilities as a passer.
Mitchell's passing is worthy of a mention, dishing five or more assists in each of the last two games. That said, his scoring punch has by far been the biggest takeaway from his play thus far.
With the Cavs dealing with an array of injuries, Mitchell is going to have to keep this up if Cleveland wants to avoid an upset. They'll have an opportunity to even up the series Sunday night in Game 4.