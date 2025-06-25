All 76ers

Former 76er Picks Up Option with Western Conference Contender

Dario Saric will stay a Nugget.

Declan Harris

Feb 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Dario Saric (9) on the bench in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Dario Saric (9) on the bench in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA Finals done and dusted, the offseason is in full swing. Whether it's Wednesday night's draft, or the plethora of trades that have happened in the past few days, it's time for teams to take stock and make moves to improve their rosters.

It's also that time of year that players and teams alike have to start making decisions on what to do with the various contract options that are around the league. This could be seen recently as former Philadelphia 76ers' forward, Dario Saric, picked up his player option for the 2025-26 season with the Denver Nuggets, as reported by NBA Insider Marc Stein.

The Croatian's option for the upcoming season is set to be worth $5.4 million, and will be the final year of his existing deal with the Nuggets, meaning he'll be set to hit free agency next season as things stand.

Saric came into the league with the Sixers in the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.8 points per game on 41 percent shooting from the field. His scoring efforts, along with his ability to secure 6.3 rebounds in each of his outings, saw him finish in the second spot for the Rookie of the Year, finishing over his teammate Joel Embiid, but under Malcom Brogdon.

The Croatian's time in the City of Brotherly Love would come to an end in November 2018, when he was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves along with Jerryd Bayless, and Robert Covington, in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton.

One of the more notable moments in Saric's career after the Sixers, was appearing in the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, a series in which the Milwaukee Bucks would prevail in a 4-2 fashion.

