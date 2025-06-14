Ex-Sixers Big Man Dwight Howard Goes Viral for Heated Scuffle
Dwight Howard’s Big 3 debut ended with some fireworks this week. As the former Philadelphia 76ers big man got into a heated verbal exchange with the former Indiana Pacers forward, Lance Stephenson, the altercation turned physical in no time.
Howard and Stephenson were both ejected from the matchup for their participation.
Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson get ejected for a scuffle in their debuts
@TheBIG3 debuts 🤬
Howard has been itching to get back into playing basketball in the States. Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season and the playoffs, the former Sixers big man frequently sent out social media posts encouraging teams to give him a call.
The 39-year-old center has been staying in shape and hoping for an opportunity to return to the NBA after his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.
So far, Howard’s Big 3 run is off to an awkward start.
Regardless of how Howard performs in his post-NBA stints, the former first-overall pick will be recognized as one of the most dominant bigs of his era.
Howard had a spectacular stretch with the Orlando Magic from 2004 to 2012. He switched teams for the first time in 2012, joining the LA Lakers.
Howard then had a three-year run with the Houston Rockets, before joining the Atlanta Hawks in 2016-2017. The veteran center had runs with the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards before returning to the Lakers for the 2019-2020 season.
In what became the year known as the NBA hiatus and the bubble, Howard and the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship. Although Howard planned to return to the Lakers, the Sixers swooped in. He went to Philadelphia on a one-year deal. Howard appeared in 69 games for the Sixers, averaging seven points and eight rebounds.
The veteran center played 60 games with the Lakers for a third stint in the following year. Since then, Howard has had a run in Taiwan and now the Big 3.