All 76ers

Ex-Sixers Big Man Dwight Howard Goes Viral for Heated Scuffle

Dwight Howard's Big 3 debut is off to an awkward start.

Justin Grasso

Jun 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dwight Howard’s Big 3 debut ended with some fireworks this week. As the former Philadelphia 76ers big man got into a heated verbal exchange with the former Indiana Pacers forward, Lance Stephenson, the altercation turned physical in no time.

Howard and Stephenson were both ejected from the matchup for their participation.

via @BallisLife: Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson get ejected for a scuffle in their
@TheBIG3 debuts 🤬

Howard has been itching to get back into playing basketball in the States. Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season and the playoffs, the former Sixers big man frequently sent out social media posts encouraging teams to give him a call.

The 39-year-old center has been staying in shape and hoping for an opportunity to return to the NBA after his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

So far, Howard’s Big 3 run is off to an awkward start.

Regardless of how Howard performs in his post-NBA stints, the former first-overall pick will be recognized as one of the most dominant bigs of his era.

Howard had a spectacular stretch with the Orlando Magic from 2004 to 2012. He switched teams for the first time in 2012, joining the LA Lakers.

Howard then had a three-year run with the Houston Rockets, before joining the Atlanta Hawks in 2016-2017. The veteran center had runs with the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards before returning to the Lakers for the 2019-2020 season.

In what became the year known as the NBA hiatus and the bubble, Howard and the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship. Although Howard planned to return to the Lakers, the Sixers swooped in. He went to Philadelphia on a one-year deal. Howard appeared in 69 games for the Sixers, averaging seven points and eight rebounds.

The veteran center played 60 games with the Lakers for a third stint in the following year. Since then, Howard has had a run in Taiwan and now the Big 3.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News