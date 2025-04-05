Ex-Sixers Forward Gives Blunt Take on Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic
Not far removed from his brief tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Marcus Morris has followed a similar path of former players, testing his skills as an analyst. During a recent television appearance, the journeyman forward gave a rather blunt take on one of today's top stars.
Over the past five years, Nikola Jokic has cemented himself as an all-time great. He's won multiple MVPs, led his team to a championship, and secured a finals MVP. In the midst of arguably the most dominant season of his career, Jokic is in the mix to win his fourth MVP in the last five seasons. Averaging a triple-double (29.7 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 10.8 APG) he is neck-and-neck in the race with OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
As he continues to dominate the game, many have steadily raised Jokic's standing regarding all-time rankings. However, Morris doesn't see it that way. During his appearance on First Take Thursday, Morris said if the Denver big man hung it up for good right now, he would not be a top 20 player ever.
"I wasn't really counting his three MVPs," Morris said. "But I'm still not gonna say he's top 20 right now. His body of work is definitely impressive. The game has changed completely since Jokic been in the game. I don't see top 20."
Having been in the league for years together, Morris has had the chance to witness Jokic's skill on the court first hand. Even with facing off against him, he isn't ready to put his name amongst the sport's greatest talents.
Morris currently finds himself without a home in the NBA after bouncing around the league last year. He had a chance to suit up for his hometown team after coming over in the James Harden trade, but his Sixers' tenure wasn't long. Morris ended up being shipped out of Philly at last year's trade deadline, where he was eventually bought out. The veteran forward then went on to finish the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.