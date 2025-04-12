Ex-Sixers Guard Flashes Eagles Fandom During Lakers Presser
JJ Redick is on the other side of the map, but the Los Angeles Lakers head coach recently flashed Philadelphia Eagles fandom during his postgame press conference.
Sitting at the podium for his presser wearing a kelly green Eagles hoodie, Redick was asked about his wardrobe choice by a reporter.
“Are you an Eagles fan?” Redick was asked.
“Yeah,” Redick said after looking down. “Yeah, I only root for winners,” Redick said with a smile.
Redick being a fan of the Super Bowl LIX Champions doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. After all, he spent some time in Philadelphia playing for the Sixers.
His time in the City of Brotherly Love was short but impactful. When Redick signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal, he joined a young roster that seemed to have a ton of upside. The Sixers were ready to start turning things around after years of rebuilding.
Right away, the Sixers made the playoffs in 2018 during Redick’s first year in town. In his second season, they nearly punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals but ultimately came up short against the eventual champions, the Toronto Raptors, in seven games.
After parting ways with the Sixers, Redick spent two seasons in New Orleans and half a season with the Dallas Mavericks. His two playoff runs with the Sixers ended up being his last. Redick eventually announced his retirement and had a brief stint in broadcasting before taking up the LA Lakers head coaching job.
This week, the Lakers clinched a playoff spot. With a 50-31 record, the Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference, trailing only the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.