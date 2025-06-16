Ex-Sixers Guard Responds to NBA Hall of Famer's Recent Criticism
Long after his days with the Philadelphia 76ers, Lou Williams has transitioned into a career as an NBA analyst. After making a strong comparison for one of the league's top stars, he finds himself in a back-and-forth with a Hall of Famer.
Along with capturing the first MVP of his career, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the OKC Thunder to the NBA Finals. Following a strong debut on the game's biggest stage, Williams let out a bold take by comparing the superstar guard to LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Following Williams' comp for Gilgeous-Alexander, longtime NBA point guard Gary Payton gave his thoughts on the remarks during a guest appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" podcast. He quickly shot down the notion, stating no player can match the level of excellence set by Kobe.
Payton's rebuttal ended up making the rounds on social media, resulting in a response from Williams. He was willing to accept the differing opinions while proceeding to dive further into why he feels the two players are similar to some degree.
As Williams stated, his insights have merit due to the fact that he's been able to spend time around both SGA and Kobe. The journeyman guard had the opportunity to play alongside Kobe on the Lakers during his final season. A few years later, he won Sixth Man of the Year on the 2019 LA Clippers team that featured a rookie Gilgeous-Alexander.
In his first taste of NBA Finals action, SGA has more than held his own on the grand stage. Through the first four games of the series, the Thunder star is averaging 32.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 3.8 APG.