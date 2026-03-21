The Sixers will end their west coast trip the same way they began it: Short-handed. They’ll battle the Utah Jazz without four of their five leading scorers once more.

Joel Embiid remains sidelined for the 11th consecutive game, dealing with a right oblique strain. He was 'doubtful' ahead of Philadelphia’s 139-118 win against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, but Saturday's game doesn’t offer the same promise. However, the fact that Embiid traveled with the team on this road swing and participated in workouts offers minor encouragement that his return could be sooner rather than later.

Tyrese Maxey continues to rehab after suffering a strained tendon in his right pinky in the Sixers’ 125-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 7. VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, and Justin Edwards have received more ballhandling opportunities in his absence. The trio has progressed in the seven games that Maxey missed, accounting for 97 points in Philadelphia's victory over Sacramento.

Paul George is approaching his long-awaited return, missing Saturday's contest due to his suspension for breaching the league’s anti-drug policy. After the Sixers take on the Jazz, they’ll go only one more game without George as he is set to return for Philadelphia’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls on March 25.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will be out as he recovers from a left elbow sprain that he sustained in the Sixers’ 139-129 win against the Grizzlies on March 10. He and George were Philadelphia’s only serviceable wings for long stretches of this season, but Edwards has come into his own lately. The sophomore tallied 19 points on 65.6% true shooting, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals in his last five games.

Johni Broome continues to rehab from a torn right meniscus, an injury he picked up in the Delaware Blue Coats’ game against the Maine Celtics on February 19. Averaging less than one point in five minutes per game, this stretch could have been a rare chance for the rookie to acclimate to the NBA if he were healthy.

Who’s out for the Jazz?

If one thought the Sixers’ injury report was an eye sore, they should brace themselves.

Utah has ruled out Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Walker Kessler (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen (hip), Jusuf Nurkic (nose), and Brice Sensabaugh (illness); that’s more than $115 million of its payroll. John Konchar is questionable with a right quad contusion.

The Sixers have largely handled business despite their injuries, winning three of their last four games. Saturday presents an opportunity to do so again and it couldn’t come at a better time. Philadelphia (38-32) is tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and cannot afford to fall behind if they have designs of getting out of the Play-In tournament.