Ex-Sixers Star James Harden in Exclusive Scoring Company
When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden back in 2022, they envisioned he'd be a long-term running mate for Joel Embiid. Despite having success in his early days with the team, his tenure ended up being brief. Following a very public feud with Daryl Morey and the front office, the former MVP was traded to the LA Clippers at the start of last season.
Fast forward to the 2025 campaign, and Harden found himself leading the charge for the Clippers. Paul George had departed for Philly in free agency, and Kawhi Leonard was sidelined due to injury. These factors led to many counting the Clippers out, but Harden managed to silence the critics in a big way.
At the age of 35, Harden has proven he can still be a highly effective offensive hub for a team. Along with getting his first All-Star nod since 2022, he was a catalyst in guys like Norm Powell and Ivica Zubac having career years. Through 76 games, Harden is averaging 22.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 8.6 APG.
Harden has long been known for his scoring and continues to put up impressive numbers in this late stage of his career. This season, he recorded the most points in NBA history by a guard in their 16th season.
Thanks to Harden's strong play and many other factors, the Clippers find themselves with a top-four seed in the Western Conference with three games to go. With all the chaos going on around the league, LA has now emerged as a possible threat to reach the conference finals.
As for the Sixers, they do not find themselves chasing their championship aspirations. Due to a litany of injury woes, they've shifted their focus to getting their stars right physically for the 2026 campaign and beyond.