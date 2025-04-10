Ex-Sixers Veteran Makes Bold Kevin Durant, Steph Curry Statement
Being in the NBA since 2009, former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Danny Green has played against and alongside plenty of NBA stars. Based on what he’s seen throughout his career, Green confidently states that Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the game of basketball has seen.
That’s not necessarily a wild take, but Green believes his personal ranking for Durant might go against the masses. While many might take a multi-time MVP like Nikola Jokic or the greatest three-point shooter Steph Curry, over Durant, Green firmly believes that the veteran power forward should be in front of them.
“KD is one of the more unique guys that I ever seen play,” Green recently said on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’
“I have him above a lot of people that probably most people don’t have him above. I have him above Steph [Curry]. We’re never going to see a better scorer than him at seven feet. Chet [Holmgren], Wemby, very talented and skilled, but they are not Kevin Durant.”
Players of Durant’s size are entering the NBA with similar versatility more frequently these days, but Durant can still be considered a unique talent with longevity in the NBA.
If the veteran forward were to call it a career right now, Durant would leave the game with career averages of 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists during the regular season, and 29 points, eight rebounds, and four assists during the playoffs.
“This guy was unbelieveable, and for him to do it for like 16-17 years and still shooting like 50/40/90, he’s one of the best to ever do it,” Green finished. “People don’t like the way he won. He’s got two, two MVPs, and they don’t like that he went there. Even if he didn’t do that, I still think he’s one of the greatest ever to lace them up.”
The controversy surrounding Durant’s decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the stacked Golden State Warriors in 2016 tends to leave Durant with more criticism than praise from NBA fans. At the end of the day, his resume is strong. Durant is a two-time NBA Champion, being the recipient of the Finals MVP both times, while also having a full-season MVP award he won in 2014.
The star forward is also a 15-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and has 11 All-NBA nods. Durant was already recognized as a Top-75 player by the league a few seasons ago. Where he ends up years after he retires and becomes a Hall of Famer will remain a major debate. For the former Sixer, it’s an easy decision. Durant is near the top.