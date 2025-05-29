Former 76er Makes Statement Regarding The Face of The NBA
The NBA is about to have a serious problem on its hands when it comes to who the face of the league is. This is set to happen as the figures who have driven the sport for the last two decades are starting to fade out, as players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, amongst others, are reaching the twilight of their respective careers.
Given this, there has been a search over the past few seasons on who could take the mantle for the face of the NBA, with a recent candidate being the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. The 23-year-old is a three-time All-Star, an Olympic Gold Medalist with Team USA, as well as the face of the Timberwolves, a perennial Western Conference contender.
Considering these accolades and his consistent performances, some people around the league feel as if he is the right candidate for the next face of the NBA, but former Philadelphia 76ers star Charles Barkley isn't one of them. The Hall of Famer called out ESPN in the process, as he feels they have been painting Edwards as the next poster boy for the league.
"Hey ESPN, I love you guys, don't try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA," stated Barkley. "The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joker [Nikola Jokic], and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]."
The common denominator among the players that Barkley listed is one of the pieces of silverware that Edwards has yet to earn, the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. Jokic and Antetokounmpo have both taken home the award on multiple occasions, while Gilgeous-Alexander is the most recent recipient of the Michael Jordan trophy.
Barkley made one more statement regarding the debate, explaining that taking the mantle of the face of the league isn't just bestowed upon just anyone; it's earned, and the Oklahoma City Thunder's star is fully grasping onto it.
You can't give it to people; they have to take it, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking it," explained Barkley.