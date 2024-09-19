Former 76ers All-Star Trends for Viral Workout Video
The 2024-2025 NBA season is quickly approaching, marking the start of another comeback attempt for former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons.
Next season marks Simmons’ third in Brooklyn full-time. Unfortunately, he has just 57 games to show for in the past two years. Early on last season, Simmons dealt with an injury, which sidelined him from November until late January.
When Simmons returned to the court on January 29, his return would last nine games. On February 27, Simmons missed his first action in three games. He ended up seeing the bench for the remainder of the season as he dealt with back concerns.
Recently, Simmons had another offseason workout video go viral on social media. As the Nets guard prepares for his anticipated comeback in 2024-2025, he’s trending on social media, which is a familiar scenario for Simmons in the offseason.
After ending his Sixers tenure on a low note and getting off to a slow start with the Nets, next season is critical for Simmons’ future.
The 28-year-old is on pace to make over $40 million next season. At the end of the year, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.
When Simmons was coming out of LSU in 2016, he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Sixers. After missing his true rookie campaign due to an injury, Simmons debuted in 2017. He was the league’s Rookie of the Year after he averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.
For the next three seasons, Simmons established himself as an NBA All-Star. He earned a max deal, which kicked in during the year that became his final season in a Sixers uniform.
After the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons requested a trade out of Philadelphia. He didn’t receive his wish to be dealt away until the 2022 deadline. As Simmons dealt with a setback once he attempted a return to the court with the Nets, he didn’t debut in Brooklyn until the 2022-2023 NBA season.
In 57 games, Simmons averaged just seven points, six rebounds, and seven assists with the Nets. Due to his lack of availability, Simmons hasn’t hit his stride. He’ll be a player to watch throughout the new year. As Brooklyn enters a rebuild, Simmons will get plenty of opportunities to bounce back. And since he’s on the final year of his contract, there is the possibility of a team taking a chance on the three-time All-Star if he shows signs of getting back to his old form.