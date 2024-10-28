All 76ers

Former 76ers Draft Pick Justifies Knicks Vet’s ’Stupid’ Comment

Josh Hart called Mikal Bridges' critics stupid. The 76ers rival wing bounced back to justify the comment.

Justin Grasso

Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forwards Mikal Bridges (25) and OG Anunoby (8) warms up before a game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forwards Mikal Bridges (25) and OG Anunoby (8) warms up before a game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Struggles during the preseason had many wondering what in the world was going on with Mikal Bridges’ shot. The former Philadelphia 76ers first-rounder attempted 4.8 threes per game in four games for the New York Knicks. He made less than 20 percent of them.

The Knicks’ season opener against the Boston Celtics didn’t display any progress. In fact, 76ers fans watching went as far as comparing Bridges’ shot to the Markelle Fultz mystery.

In other words, the early Knicks version of Bridges did not look like the same guy from the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns.

Mikal Bridges facing the 76ers.
Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) drives past Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (5) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In 34 minutes of action, Bridges put up 13 shots from the field, with seven of them coming from beyond the arc. He made just two of his long-range attempts. Being a Three-and-D standout, Bridges’ three-point shot is critical to New York’s success.

Game 1 of an 82-game season didn’t have anybody on the Knicks panicked. In fact, outspoken Knicks veteran Josh Hart called the shot discourse regarding Bridges “stupid.”

The trust in the veteran wing helped last week when the Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers for their second game of the season.

Spending 33 minutes on the court, Bridges put up 12 shots. He didn’t attempt nearly as many threes in the second game around, but he knocked down all but one of the few threes he took. Overall, the efficiency he shot with was just what the Knicks have been looking for, as he hit on 67 percent of his field goals.

Bridges produced 21 points for the Knicks in a blowout win over the Pacers. He also dished out five assists and collected one rebound and one steal.

With the Knicks being a direct threat to Philadelphia’s title journey, they will have to keep an eye on their Atlantic Divison rivals. Their former first-rounder didn’t look great in his Knicks debut, but he backed Josh Hart’s claim in the second outing.

