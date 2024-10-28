Former 76ers Draft Pick Justifies Knicks Vet’s ’Stupid’ Comment
Struggles during the preseason had many wondering what in the world was going on with Mikal Bridges’ shot. The former Philadelphia 76ers first-rounder attempted 4.8 threes per game in four games for the New York Knicks. He made less than 20 percent of them.
The Knicks’ season opener against the Boston Celtics didn’t display any progress. In fact, 76ers fans watching went as far as comparing Bridges’ shot to the Markelle Fultz mystery.
In other words, the early Knicks version of Bridges did not look like the same guy from the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns.
In 34 minutes of action, Bridges put up 13 shots from the field, with seven of them coming from beyond the arc. He made just two of his long-range attempts. Being a Three-and-D standout, Bridges’ three-point shot is critical to New York’s success.
Game 1 of an 82-game season didn’t have anybody on the Knicks panicked. In fact, outspoken Knicks veteran Josh Hart called the shot discourse regarding Bridges “stupid.”
The trust in the veteran wing helped last week when the Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers for their second game of the season.
Spending 33 minutes on the court, Bridges put up 12 shots. He didn’t attempt nearly as many threes in the second game around, but he knocked down all but one of the few threes he took. Overall, the efficiency he shot with was just what the Knicks have been looking for, as he hit on 67 percent of his field goals.
Bridges produced 21 points for the Knicks in a blowout win over the Pacers. He also dished out five assists and collected one rebound and one steal.
With the Knicks being a direct threat to Philadelphia’s title journey, they will have to keep an eye on their Atlantic Divison rivals. Their former first-rounder didn’t look great in his Knicks debut, but he backed Josh Hart’s claim in the second outing.