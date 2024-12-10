Former 76ers Fan Favorite Set to Receive Prestigious Honor
While the Philadelphia 76ers were going through "The Process" years, countless players had a chance to suit up for the franchise. For some, it was brief moment on an NBA roster. However, some managed to take this opportunity and leverage it into a career in the league.
Among the hidden gems to come about from those old Sixers teams is TJ McConnell. After going undrafted, the energetic guard arrived in Philly in 2015. He'd go on to spend four years with the franchise, and is still in the NBA today.
As the veteran guard continues his career, news recently emerged about him receiving a prestigious honor at one of his old stomping grounds. On December 18th, Arizona University is going to induct McConnell into their esteemed Ring of Honor.
McConnell spent two seasons at Arizona after transferring there in 2013 from Duquesne. His best year there was a senior, where he averaged 10.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 6.3 APG, and 2.2 SPG across 38 matchups.
These days, McConnell has found a home for himself in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers. They utilize him as an energy piece and floor general off the bench behind All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. This season, McConnell is averaging a career-high 11.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 4.0 APG. He is also fresh off the best scoring outing of his career, dropping 30 points against the Charlotte Hornets.
McConnell has already faced off against his former team once this season, and will do so again very soon. Last week, the NBA announced the games that will fill the gap in the schedule from the in-season tournament. Among those added was the Sixers taking on the Pacers on December 13th.