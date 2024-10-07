Former 76ers Guard Admits to Derailed 'Last Chapter' of NBA Career
Not long after his playing career ended, former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick finds himself as an NBA head coach. Despite spending his post-retirement days as a TV analyst and podcast host, the journeyman sharpshooter was hired by the LA Lakers to replace Darvin Ham.
In his first year as head coach, Redick finds himself with a pair of superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This comes with its own set of trials and tribulations both on and off the court. As he gets ready to begin this new chapter of his career, Redick opened up on one big-picture goal he has for himself.
During training camp, Redick was asked about coaching an iconic like LeBron in what could be his final years in the league. After not getting to enjoy his final days as a player, he doesn't want the same to happen to the 20-time All-Star.
"I talk about joy and gratitude all the time," Redick said. "And I look back at the end of my career. Of my last year, being injured and getting traded. Obviously, [James] and I are different but ... I didn't get to enjoy the last chapter."
Redick is referencing the 2021 season, where he played in just 44 games and saw himself traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Dallas Mavericks. Before making the move back to the Western Conference, Redick had some of the most productive years of his career with the Sixers.
The former lottery pick first got to Philly in the 2018 offseason after signing a massive one-year contract in free agency. With his ability to efficiently space the floor, he quickly fit in alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
After averaging 17 PPG in his first year in Philly, Redick posted a career-high 18.1 PPG with the Sixers in 2019. He was the final member of the star-studded lineup of Embiid, Simmons, Jimmy Butler, and Tobias Harris. With that core four garnering so much attention on the floor, it allowed him to regularly make defenses pay from beyond the arc.
Of all his stops in the NBA, the Sixers was where he put up the highest scoring numbers of his career. Now, he'll attempt to have similar success as a head coach.