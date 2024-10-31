All 76ers

Former 76ers Superstar Joining Season 2 of Netflix's Hit NBA Show

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden will be on Starting 5.

Mar 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
It’s been revealed that Netflix’s hit show “Starting 5” will get a second season. The docu-series, which follows five pro players throughout the journey of an NBA season, featured former Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler in season one.

For season two, LA Clippers superstar James Harden will have cameras on him all year long, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It’s no surprise Netflix selected the former Sixers guard for the show. Since his days on the Houston Rockets, Harden has become one of the most prominent names in basketball. That remains the case today for the 35-year-old diming scorer.

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball past center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see Harden’s work up close as he navigates through a busy season as a top option once again.

In recent years, Harden has been surrounded by other All-Stars. Unlike his days on the Rockets, where his usage was sky-high, Harden took more of a playmaker role when he joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2020. After spending limited time with stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden was traded to the Sixers.

Coming to Philly, Harden linked with the All-Star and eventual MVP, Joel Embiid. While Tyrese Maxey didn’t have an All-Star nod just yet, it was clear he was on his way. For 79 games across two seasons, Harden was Philadelphia’s point guard.

While the ten-time All-Star was under contract for the 2023-2024 NBA season, Harden demanded a trade. He wouldn’t play another game for the Sixers. They traded him to the Clippers, as desired, last October. Harden’s first stint in LA was with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The latter player went to Philadelphia over the summer via free agency.

Harden returned to LA to play with Leonard, but the NBA champion forward has been battling a setback, putting his season debut on pause. For the time being, Harden is running the show for the Clippers. They started the season 2-1, with Harden averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists per game.

