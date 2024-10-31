Former 76ers Superstar Joining Season 2 of Netflix's Hit NBA Show
It’s been revealed that Netflix’s hit show “Starting 5” will get a second season. The docu-series, which follows five pro players throughout the journey of an NBA season, featured former Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler in season one.
For season two, LA Clippers superstar James Harden will have cameras on him all year long, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
It’s no surprise Netflix selected the former Sixers guard for the show. Since his days on the Houston Rockets, Harden has become one of the most prominent names in basketball. That remains the case today for the 35-year-old diming scorer.
It will be interesting to see Harden’s work up close as he navigates through a busy season as a top option once again.
In recent years, Harden has been surrounded by other All-Stars. Unlike his days on the Rockets, where his usage was sky-high, Harden took more of a playmaker role when he joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2020. After spending limited time with stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden was traded to the Sixers.
Coming to Philly, Harden linked with the All-Star and eventual MVP, Joel Embiid. While Tyrese Maxey didn’t have an All-Star nod just yet, it was clear he was on his way. For 79 games across two seasons, Harden was Philadelphia’s point guard.
While the ten-time All-Star was under contract for the 2023-2024 NBA season, Harden demanded a trade. He wouldn’t play another game for the Sixers. They traded him to the Clippers, as desired, last October. Harden’s first stint in LA was with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The latter player went to Philadelphia over the summer via free agency.
Harden returned to LA to play with Leonard, but the NBA champion forward has been battling a setback, putting his season debut on pause. For the time being, Harden is running the show for the Clippers. They started the season 2-1, with Harden averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists per game.