Former Mavericks Player Working on Historical Streak With Sixers
Two former members of the Dallas Mavericks are thriving after being included in trades before the 2025 deadline. Luka Doncic is expectedly flashing superstardom on the Los Angeles Lakers, while Quentin Grimes is working on earning a significant pay raise from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Although the Sixers have struggled to put themselves in a position to compete for playoff basketball at this point in the year, they don’t have too much to feel great about. Fortunately for them, Grimes has been a bright spot on the team, proving their trade deadline gamble could be paying off.
After another stellar showing against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, Grimes is working on a historical streak with the Sixers. Friday’s outing included over 25 points and two steals, which marked the seventh game in a row Grimes accomplished that line. It’s the second-longest such streak in Sixers history.
In 35 minutes of action on Friday, Grimes shot 10-20 from the field to score exactly 25 points. He tied for a team-high two steals on the defensive end, joined by Chuma Okeke and Lonnie Walker IV.
Friday’s game was a double-double outing for Grimes, as he dished out 10 assists. It was Grimes’ second double-double since joining the Sixers back in February.
Back in early February, the Sixers acquired a second-round pick and Grimes in exchange for Caleb Martin. While Martin was signed back in the summertime to what many viewed as a solid value deal for a seasoned veteran, it was clear the Sixers weren’t convinced he could be a long-term contributor. Therefore, they went for a younger player in Martin.
Leading up to Friday’s outing in San Antonio, Grimes was averaging 22 points, four assists, and five rebounds. He has knocked down 40 percent of his threes on 7.2 attempts per game.