All 76ers

Former Mavericks Player Working on Historical Streak With Sixers

Quentin Grimes has a notable streak going with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two former members of the Dallas Mavericks are thriving after being included in trades before the 2025 deadline. Luka Doncic is expectedly flashing superstardom on the Los Angeles Lakers, while Quentin Grimes is working on earning a significant pay raise from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Although the Sixers have struggled to put themselves in a position to compete for playoff basketball at this point in the year, they don’t have too much to feel great about. Fortunately for them, Grimes has been a bright spot on the team, proving their trade deadline gamble could be paying off.

After another stellar showing against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, Grimes is working on a historical streak with the Sixers. Friday’s outing included over 25 points and two steals, which marked the seventh game in a row Grimes accomplished that line. It’s the second-longest such streak in Sixers history.

In 35 minutes of action on Friday, Grimes shot 10-20 from the field to score exactly 25 points. He tied for a team-high two steals on the defensive end, joined by Chuma Okeke and Lonnie Walker IV.

Friday’s game was a double-double outing for Grimes, as he dished out 10 assists. It was Grimes’ second double-double since joining the Sixers back in February.

Back in early February, the Sixers acquired a second-round pick and Grimes in exchange for Caleb Martin. While Martin was signed back in the summertime to what many viewed as a solid value deal for a seasoned veteran, it was clear the Sixers weren’t convinced he could be a long-term contributor. Therefore, they went for a younger player in Martin.

Leading up to Friday’s outing in San Antonio, Grimes was averaging 22 points, four assists, and five rebounds. He has knocked down 40 percent of his threes on 7.2 attempts per game.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News