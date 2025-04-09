Former NBA All-Star has High Praise for Philadelphia 76ers Guard
Back in the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers loaded up on veteran talent to play alongside their newly-former big three. Amid a regular season campaign that was loaded with injuries, Daryl Morey shifted course at the trade deadline. He executed a series of moves to take a flier on some younger talent. Among those brought in was Jared Butler, who the Sixers acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards in exchange for Reggie Jackson.
Butler, 24, has bounced around the league some since being drafted in the second round back in 2021. His first stint in the NBA came with the Utah Jazz in 2022. During his time there, he had the chance to learn from one of the safest point guards in the game today, Mike Conley. Based on some recent comments, it appears Butler made a strong impression on the former All-Star.
Over the weekend, the Sixers played host to Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Prior to the action, the veteran guard was asked his thoughts about Butler as he embarks on a new chapter in his pro career. Conley had nothing but nice things to say about the young guard and the eagerness he had to learn during their short time together in Utah.
"Jared, honestly, he's one of my favorite people," Conley said in an interview with Adam Aaronson. "He's like a sponge, you know? He is a guy that really wanted to know everything about everything off the court: what to eat, how to take care of your body, what to do at night when you sleep, [how many] hours to sleep, everything to see, even outside of basketball. So just a guy that's willing, wants to learn all of that at a young age, it was easy for me to want to help him, want to work out with him, want to compete with him, and I'm just happy that he's getting an opportunity here to show people what he can do."
With Tyrese Maxey and other guards battling ailments, Butler has found himself with an extended opportunity to showcase his talents on the Sixers. In 25 games since the trade, he is averaging 10.6 PPG and 4.9 APG while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Butler put together one of his best performances in Philly in front of Conley, notching 16 points and eight assists in Saturday's loss.