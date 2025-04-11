Former NBA Champion Skeptical About Sixers Retaining Standout Guard
In a season where almost everything has gone wrong, the Philadelphia 76ers have had some bright spots to fall back on. Among their biggest victories in the second half of the year was their major addition at the trade deadline.
Daryl Morey made a flurry of moves to bring in more youthful talent at the deadline, with Quentin Grimes being the most notable. The Sixers acquired the former first-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for veteran forward Caleb Martin. Since arriving in Philly, Grimes has put together the best stretch of his NBA career.
Due to all the injuries on the roster, Grimes has found himself with a large role on the Sixers. He's made the most of this opportunity, fully showcasing his skill set on a nightly basis. Through 27 games with the Sixers, Grimes is averaging 22.4 PPG and 4.6 APG while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.
In light of his stellar play, many have started to look ahead to Grimes' free agency this summer. While on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show this week, Danny Green gave his thoughts on the standout guard hitting the market. With so much money tied up in their core, he doesn't think the Sixers will be able to retain him.
"The reason why Dallas let him go is because they couldn't retain him," Green said. "I don't know if Philly will be able to either, it's going to be tough. They have a lot of people on payroll taking up a big chunk of the cap. It's going to be hard to keep this guy."
One thing the Sixers have going for them in the situation is they can let the market dictate Grimes' value. Since he is a restricted free agent, the most he can do is sign an offer sheet with a different team in free agency. From there, the Sixers will have the opportunity to match the deal or let him walk. Because of this, they don't have to worry about overpaying him to make sure he remains in Philly moving forward.
Seeing how well he's played since the trade, the Sixers should be focused on retaining Grimes to see how he looks alongside the team's star trio.