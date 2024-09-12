All 76ers

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Finds New Team

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell has a new team.

Apr 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (18) during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
After a short stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has a new opportunity in front of him.

According to ESPN, Harrell is set to join the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL in Australia.

Harrell heads to Australia after one season with the Sixers.

In 2022, the Sixers brought Harrell on with a two-year contract. In Philadelphia, the veteran center reunited with the head coach Doc Rivers, who helped Harrell find success during their tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harrell saw the court for 57 games with the Sixers. He averaged 12 minutes on the floor, producing six points and three rebounds per game. While Harrell was brought in to be Joel Embiid’s primary backup, he ended up battling for minutes with the young veteran Paul Reed.

During the 2023 offseason, Harrell declined his player option with the Sixers. Although he became a free agent, the veteran agreed to return to the 76ers on a one-year contract. Unfortunately, Harrell went down with a knee injury before the start of training camp.

The Sixers didn’t plan to keep Harrell around as he rehabbed his knee. At the start of the 2023-2024 season, the team parted ways with Harrell, leaving him to search for an opportunity to join a team later on in the year. Harrell would remain off the court for the entire 2023-2024 NBA season.

The 36ers will offer Harrell a chance to get back into the swing of the game as he returns from a major knee injury. According to ESPN, Harrell’s current contract is considered to be short-term, but there is “potential” for him to remain with the team for longer than currently planned.

It’s unclear what Harrell’s future plans are, but he could be working his way back into a role in the NBA.

After going to the Houston Rockets 32nd overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, Harrell put together an eight-year career in the NBA. He had stints with the Rockets, Sixers, LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Washington Wizards, and the Charlotte Hornets.

The center has the experience to appeal to a team in search of a frontcourt upgrade to come off the bench. The 30-year-old Harrell just has to prove he’s still fit to compete at the highest level after spending a season off the court to nurse a big setback.

