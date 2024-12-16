Former Philadelphia 76ers Player Cut by Detroit Pistons
In the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers revamped their roster, bringing in countless new players in an attempt to further their quest for the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy following their opening-round exit to the New York Knicks.
In order to make room for the newcomers, certain players were allowed to walk in the free agency market, including fan favorite Paul Reed, who spent four seasons in Philadelphia, spending time in both the NBA as well as the G-League, playing backup for the likes of Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, and Dwight Howard amongst others.
Reed hit the free agency market two years ago where he was offered a three year contract with the Utah Jazz, which was matched by the Sixers front office.
Following his departure from the City of Brotherly Love, Reed was picked up by the Detroit Pistons on a two-year contract that was worth $15.7 million, with the 25-year-old slated to play backup to both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.
While he did play as a backup to both, throughout the opening months of the season, Reed failed to find his footing under J.B. Bickerstaff, appearing in only 12 games in which he'd averaged four points and two rebounds across an average of ten minutes of game time.
Given his struggles in Detroit, it was announced that the Pistons would be waiving Reed on Saturday afternoon, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
From here, the former G-League Rookie of the Year and MVP will go onto look for the next stop in his journey.