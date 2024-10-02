Former Sixers Guard Added in Knicks’ Blockbuster Trade
While the key pieces of the New York Knicks’ blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves were revealed late last week, it was clear that the two teams needed filler to make the deal officially go through.
Now that the trade is reaching the finish line, it turns out the Knicks included a former Philadelphia 76ers developmental piece by adding in Charlie Brown Jr. to the deal as they acquired Karl Anthony-Towns.
Last year, the Knicks acquired Brown in early September. Initially, he inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the team. After training camp and the preseason, Brown was converted to a two-way player.
In New York, Brown appeared in eight games for the Knicks. He averaged just five minutes of playing time in those matchups. Most of his 2023-2024 season was spent with the team’s G League affiliate in Westchester.
After one season with the Knicks, Brown is set to head to the Charlotte Hornets. The young veteran agreed to a sign-and-trade in order to help the three-team deal go through, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. If the Hornets hold onto Brown, the 27-year-old enters a favorable situation as the Hornets are viewed as one of the NBA’s rebuilding clubs.
Brown is still searching for a steady role within the league. After going undrafted out of St. Joe’s in 2019, he started out as a two-way player with the Atlanta Hawks. Through his first two seasons, Brown played in 19 NBA games. Ten of those matchups came with Atlanta, while nine came with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In 2021, Brown was included in a G League trade. The Iowa Wolves included his rights in a deal with the Delaware Blue Coats. Brown played for the Blue Coats and landed a 10-day deal with the Dallas Mavericks in December 2021. Brown didn’t stick in Dallas. Eventually, he was offered a 10-day with the Sixers over a month later.
Once Brown’s tryout expired, he received a two-way contract from the Sixers. During the 2021-2022 season, the young veteran played in 19 games for the Sixers. While he didn’t remain with the team long-term, Brown found success with Philly’s G League squad as he helped contribute to the Blue Coats’ 2023 title run.
The former undrafted prospect hopes to garner a role in Charlotte.